Centralia Fireside Guard
Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

Follow Us On:

Sturgeon Alderman Rhonda Dawson makes a point.

Sturgeon meeting features fireworks: Aldermen agree to schedule audit

Posted on January 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

At least 16 people braved the chilly winds the evening December 30 to visit Sturgeon City Hall. Sturgeon Mayor Gene Kelly had convened a special meeting to discuss Sturgeonâ€™s financial records and the search for a new city clerk. The more verbal part of the audience seemed more...
Read more of this story

Local News Videos

News

Read more News Stories

Weekly Poll

  • Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Entertainment

Read more Entertainment Stories

Sports

Read more Sports Stories

College Football News

College Football Poll

Lifestyles

Read more Lifestyles Stories

Digital Circulars

Education

Read more Education Stories
Copyright 2017 Lakeway Publishers, Inc. All rights reservered. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.
Copyright Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Privacy Policy